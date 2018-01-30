Lanes reopen after semi-truck accident on I-35

The southbound main lanes of Interstate 35 are reopened after a semi-truck wreck Tuesday afternoon.

TxDOT said that traffic was backed up on I-35 at Central Ave. in Temple after an accident involving two semi-trucks.

There is still traffic, but it is moving, according to TxDOT.

The accident happened under the Central Ave. underpass.

They added that emergency responders are on the way, and they ask drivers to find an alternative route.

