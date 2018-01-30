Clifton ISD closed through the rest of the week due to 'health c - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Clifton ISD closed through the rest of the week due to 'health concerns'

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Clifton High School
CLIFTON, TX

Clifton Independent School District will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 31 through Friday, Feb. 2 for health concerns.

The district said they have seen an increase in student absences and will be closing all campuses.

Classes will resume Monday, Feb. 5.

