It's time for the annual Father Daughter Dance in Temple

Temple's 19th annual Father Dance is finally here.

This year's event is being presented by Extreme Cheer & Tumble and will be held Friday, Feb. 2 and Saturday, Feb. 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the Frank W. Mayborn Convention Center in Temple.

Attendees will be treated to small dessert from Schlotzky's, and Daughters will receive a free gift along with a professional photo to commemorate the occasion.

Fathers of all ages are welcome to attend, but their daughter must be 18 or under. Fathers of daughters with special needs are welcome to enjoy additional festivities that take place from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m Friday and Saturday.

Price of admission is $12 dollars per person. All tickets must be purchased online at TempleParks.com. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

Tickets for Saturday's event are sold out but the tickets for Friday's event are still for sale.

For more information visit TempleParks.com.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.