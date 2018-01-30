Humane Society of Central Texas celebrates five years of saving lives

The Humane Society of Central Texas is celebrating five years of saving lives!

On Thursday, dozens of city leaders and animal lovers filled the conference room at the shelter to recognize how far the place has come.

In Feb. of 2013, Waco animal welfare partners were invited to submit a 3-year mentorship grant to the Target Zero Institute. TZI's team of national consultants joined with Waco's own leaders to make necessary changes to the shelter.

Within months, they created a fresh atmosphere, a spay/neuter/microchip ordinance and held public discussions.

This partnership helped the shelter increase its live-exit rate. It has also maintained its no-kill status since 2016.

"I love this shelter. I love the effort the community has made and who would've thought we could've done what we've done," said Deputy City Manager Wiley Stem with The City of Waco.

Shelter leaders are now focused on expanding the spay/neuter program, with help from community partners, in hopes of cutting down on the number of stray pets in the city.

