City officials are holding event to discuss future of Waco animal shelter

The event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 10:30 a.m. at the animal shelter of Circle Rd. in Waco. (Source: KXXV)

The City of Waco will be hosting an event at the local animal shelter to discuss the shelter's achievements and plans for the future.

The event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 10:30 a.m. at the animal shelter of Circle Rd. in Waco.

Council member Jim Holmes, Deputy City Manager Carrie Kuehl and others are scheduled to speak and tours of the shelter will be held after the event.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.