Experts say your dog needs exercise too

Just like with humans, regular exercise can improve your dog's wellness and overall happiness.

A clinical assistant professor with Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences says that daily exercise is something all dogs need unless they have health restrictions that prevent it.

The amount of exercise needed greatly depends on the size, breed, and age of the dog. Smaller dogs, such as Chihuahuas, need less exercise than larger dogs like Border Collies.

Although your dog might be a senior, they still need and enjoy regular exercise and play time.

It is also important to consult a veterinarian to plan the right exercise and diet routine for your particular dog. For dogs with severe joint pain, experts suggest dog owners substitute swimming for long walks or running. This form of exercise can help to improve the dog's health and happiness.

Experts also say that including your dog in your exercise routine can strengthen your bond and greatly improve your lifestyle.

