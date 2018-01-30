Border Patrol finds 76 undocumented immigrants, 13 of them children, in tractor-trailer

During this inspection, agents said they found 76 undocumented immigrants from Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala. (Source: Border Patrol)

Border Patrol arrested a man who was transporting 76 undocumented immigrants - 13 of them unaccompanied children - in Laredo.

The agency said that on Jan. 26, agents at the Border Patrol Checkpoint on north Highway 83 encountered a tractor-trailer. After questioning the driver about his immigration status, he was referred for further inspection.

During this inspection, agents said they found 76 undocumented immigrants from Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala. They were all found in good health.

The driver was arrested, and the tractor-trailer was seized by Border Control.

“These criminal organizations view these individuals as mere commodities without regard for their safety. The blatant disregard for human life will not be tolerated. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to disrupt and dismantle these organizations and prosecute those responsible,” said Laredo Sector Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Gabriel Acosta.

