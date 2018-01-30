Waco Mammoth National Monument launches fossil kit program for science classrooms

Each kit will include a fossil from the "Age of FIsh." (Source: Waco Mammoth National Monument)

The Waco Mammoth National Monument staff will be putting together fossil kits for local science classrooms, thanks to a donation made by the Penn Dixie Fossil Park & Nature Reserve.

The 2018 Classroom Fossil Kit program will launch on March 31. Each kit will include a fossil from the "Age of Fish."

Waco Mammoth National Monument staff said more details on how teachers can get kits into their classrooms will be released soon.

For more information on the Penn Dixie Fossil Park & Nature Reserve, visit penndixie.org.

