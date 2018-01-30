Police vehicle hit by 18-wheeler, officer taken to hospital with unknown injuries

White House officials are hopeful the president can use the prime-time address to Congress and millions of Americans watching at home to take credit for a soaring economy - though the trajectory of lower unemployment and higher growth began under his predecessor.More >>
The four-page memo has become a political flashpoint, with President Donald Trump and many Republicans pushing for its release and suggesting that some in the Justice Department and FBI have conspired against the president.
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.
The State Department has notified Congress that it will not impose new sanctions on Russia at this time.
