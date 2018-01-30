Police vehicle hit by 18-wheeler, officer taken to hospital with unknown injuries

The crash happened near Highway 21 and Highway 75. (Source: Madisonville Police Department)

A Madisonville police officer was taken to the hospital after his vehicle was hit by an 18-wheeler on Monday night.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 21 and Highway 75.

The officer was taken to St. Joseph Hospital with unknown injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

