Texas country singer Holly Tucker raises money for Harvey relief

For the Jan. 30 edition of Central Texas Living, Ann Harder spoke with Holly Tucker an award-winning singer/songwriter and Waco native.

During the interview, Tucker talked about a Martin guitar raffle that's helping with Harvey relief efforts.

Harvey rocked the Texas coast on Aug. 25, 2017.

Since then, Tucker has been selling raffle tickets to raise money and using the hashtag “#MARTINGOESTOHARVEY” to raise awareness.

While the singer has been opening for other musicians she has collected over 25 Texas Country Music Artists’ signatures.

The Martin guitar will be given to the winner which will be announced on her website at 12:00 am on Feb. 1.

There is still time to participate and buy a raffle ticket for a chance to win the guitar.

All proceeds go to Harvey relief.

For more information go to www.hollytucker.com or visit www.facebook.com/hollytuckermusic.

