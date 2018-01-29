Lady Bears surprise YMCA little dribblers

The number three lady bears aren't just crushing it on the court, they're also helping out in the community.



The YMCA Little Dribblers held its league opening ceremony tonight and where there's basketball you know the Lady Bears will be there to support it.



Lauren Cox, Didi Richards, Dekeiyah Cohen, and Juicy Landrum ran the children through a few drills, but what you might not know; Juicy got her start at the Y in Waco.

"I used to come here every day when I was little, like 5 or 6," Juicy remembered, "I just came here every day just to shoot. This is the place where I fell in love with basketball. I started off here with Jeremy Hicks and he taught me everything I know. It feels good to come back here and tell people how it all started."

