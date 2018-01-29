Lady Bears surprise YMCA little dribblers

The No. 6 McLennan Highlanders remained undefeated with a doubleheader sweep of the Angelina Roadrunners this afternoon in Lufkin.More >>
The No. 6 McLennan Highlanders remained undefeated with a doubleheader sweep of the Angelina Roadrunners this afternoon in Lufkin.More >>
The YMCA Little Dribblers held its league opening ceremony tonight and where there's basketball you know the Lady Bears will be there to support it.More >>
The YMCA Little Dribblers held its league opening ceremony tonight and where there's basketball you know the Lady Bears will be there to support it.More >>
After traveling to Kansas for the Big 12-SEC Challenge, Texas A&M returns to league play Tuesday night with an 8:00 p.m. tilt against Arkansas inside Reed Arena.More >>
After traveling to Kansas for the Big 12-SEC Challenge, Texas A&M returns to league play Tuesday night with an 8:00 p.m. tilt against Arkansas inside Reed Arena.More >>
"We're one game out of first place, so we don't have too much pressure that we dropped two last week," said head coach Ricky Rhodes, "We beat Temple on Wednesday and we're right back in it."More >>
"We're one game out of first place, so we don't have too much pressure that we dropped two last week," said head coach Ricky Rhodes, "We beat Temple on Wednesday and we're right back in it."More >>