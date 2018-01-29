Middle school teacher raising money to get students to D.C.

A teacher at a Central Texas school is trying to get her students to The White House.

Toni Brooker teaches social studies at Carver Middle School in Waco. She's working to raise money so that 13 eighth graders can take a trip to Washington, D.C.

She said checking out local sites like the United States Capitol, Lincoln Memorial and National Mall will give them a better idea of what they're learning in the classroom.

"See things, touch things, talk to people," Brooker said. "Taking the kids to Washington D.C. is going to be a really invaluable experience for these kids to grasp the material that we have to teach them anyway."

Brooker said many parents are unable to pay the full cost of the trip, which is $1,700 per student. She's asking the community for help with the remaining $6,000 to make sure each student can go. Brooker has raised about $3,000 so far.

"I want to show these kids that there's life beyond the streets of the Carver neighborhood and life beyond Waco," said Brooker.

The trip is in June but the money needs to be raised by the middle of next month. If you would like to donate, you can contact Carver Middle School at (254) 757-0787.

You can also send a check to Carver Middle School, which is located at 1601 J.J. Flewellen Rd, Waco, TX 76704.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.