Police identify man who died after being hit by car on Central Texas Expressway

The Killeen Police Department has identified the man who was killed after getting hit by a car in the 1500 block of W. Central Texas Expressway on Sunday evening.

Police said 58-year-old Adell Zachary Jr. was walking westbound in the inside lane when he was struck by a 2015 blue Nissan Sentra at 8:21 p.m. Two minutes before the accident, police also said that officers were dispatched for a welfare concern because a man was walking in the roadway on the service road near the Willow Springs Exit.

Zachary was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The incident is under investigation.

