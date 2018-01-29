Highway reopened after suspicious device found to be safe - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
BELTON LAKE, TX (KXXV) -

The City of Belton posted that State Highway 317 is open after being closed due to a suspicious device found near the Leon River bridge. 

A Fort Hood unit specialized in explosive ordinance detection and disposal was on the scene. The city said the device was found when a construction worker discovered an 18-inch piece of rock with a borehole in it and wire protruding from it. 

The road was closed for three hours. 

