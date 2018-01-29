AVOID AREA: Highway temporarily closed due to suspicious device

The City of Belton posted that State Highway 317 is temporarily closed due to a suspicious device found near the Leon River bridge.

They said travelers should seek alternative routes.

A Fort Hood unit specialized in explosive ordinance detection and disposal is on the scene. The city said the device was found when a construction worker discovered an 18-inch piece of rock with a borehole in it and wire protruding from it.

The road is closed for safety reasons.

