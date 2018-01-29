AVOID AREA: Highway temporarily closed due to suspicious device - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

AVOID AREA: Highway temporarily closed due to suspicious device

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
BELTON LAKE, TX (KXXV) -

The City of Belton posted that State Highway 317 is temporarily closed due to a suspicious device found near the Leon River bridge. 

They said travelers should seek alternative routes.

A Fort Hood unit specialized in explosive ordinance detection and disposal is on the scene. The city said the device was found when a construction worker discovered an 18-inch piece of rock with a borehole in it and wire protruding from it. 

The road is closed for safety reasons.

