Restaurant offers one lucky couple a wedding for valentine's day, finalists announced

By Adam Schindler, Photographer
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The Bubba's 33 restaurant in Waco is holding a contest to give one couple a very Bubba's wedding.

The winner will get a wedding that values at $3,500 minimum. 

On Monday, Feb. 12, the restaurant announced the finalists. 

Bubba's said the finalists were Yvonne Rodriguez, Adam Collins and Tina Bartek Hilliard. You can view their stories and videos here

The winning couple will be announced Feb. 14, 2018 at 6 p.m. at the Bubba's 33 off Jack Kultgen Expressway in Waco.  

Finalists must be there in person to claim the prize. 

