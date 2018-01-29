Restaurant offers one lucky couple a wedding for valentine's day

The Bubba's 33 restaurant in Waco is holding a contest to give one couple a very Bubba's wedding.

The winner will get a wedding that values at $3,500 minimum. To enter, contestants must submit either a three-minute video or 500-word essay explaining why they believe they deserve to win.

Entries must be submitted through the Bubba's 33 – Waco Facebook page and contain #AVeryBubbasWedding.

You must be 18 or over to enter and all entries must be in by midnight in Feb 12, 2018.

The winning couple will be announced Feb. 14, 2018 at 6 p.m. at the Bubba's 33 off Jack Kultgen Expressway in Waco.

Finalists must be there in person to claim the prize.

