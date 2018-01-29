Restaurant announces lucky couple that won a wedding

The Bubba's 33 restaurant in Waco has announced their winner of a Very Bubba Wedding. Yvonne Rodriguez and Chris Jackson will be celebrating a very Bubba way!

The winner receives a wedding that values at $3,500 minimum.

On Monday, Feb. 12, the restaurant announced the finalists.

Bubba's said the finalists were Yvonne Rodriguez, Adam Collins and Tina Bartek Hilliard. You can view their stories and videos here.

The winning couple was announced Feb. 14, 2018 at 6 p.m. at the Bubba's 33 off Jack Kultgen Expressway in Waco.

Finalists had to be there in person to claim the prize.

