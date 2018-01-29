Copperas Cove High School students selected for NASA program

Abdiel Hernandez-Lopez and Christopher Penman are both juniors at Copperas Cove High School and have been selected to participate in an educational program with NASA. The two young men are currently taking the advanced courses online while continuing their normal coursework.

The online courses allow them to communicate directly with top NASA scientists. After successfully completing the course, they will spend a week at the space center for more hands-on experience.

After a very competitive process, students are selected by their state legislature to participate in the program.

