Aggies return to SEC play, host Arkansas

After traveling to Kansas for the Big 12-SEC Challenge, Texas A&M returns to league play Tuesday night with an 8:00 p.m. tilt against Arkansas inside Reed Arena.

The contest will be televised to a national audience on ESPNU with Rich Hollenberg calling the play-by-play action and Debbie Antonelli providing commentary. Additionally, radio coverage will be available on the Aggie Sports Network, which can be heard locally in the Bryan/College Station area on WTAW (1620 AM).

The Aggies will be looking to get back in the win column against the Razorbacks, who come to College Station riding a three-game win streak after defeating Oklahoma State, 66-65, inside Bud Walton Arena on Saturday. Road wins have been hard to come in the series between the old Southwest Conference foes as Arkansas will be in search of just its second win in six appearances inside Reed Arena.

Texas A&M (13-8; 2-6 SEC) will be anchored by the frontcourt of Tyler Davis and Robert Williams, with both players averaging double-doubles over the last four games. Davis led the team in scoring with 18 points and added nine rebounds Saturday against the Jayhawks. Meanwhile, Williams, the SEC’s leader in rebounding, recorded an 11-point, four-block performance. The Oil City, La., native is shooting 70.7 percent from the floor over the last four contests and tops the league for field goal percentage in conference play.