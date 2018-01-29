Highlassies aim for top conference spot vs. Temple

After dropping two games last week, the McLennan Highlassies don't seem worried.

"We're one game out of first place, so we don't have too much pressure that we dropped two last week," said head coach Ricky Rhodes, "We beat Temple on Wednesday and we're right back in it."

Temple is in the middle of a losing streak of its own. They dropped a road game to Ranger and a home contest to Hill before coming to the Highlands Wednesday.

Coach Rhodes says you have to throw the records out in a rivalry like this because players are competing for more than just a win.

"These kids know each other. They play AAU ball, they play high school ball. We're going to try and not build it up as big as it is."

Rhodes says he's seen growth from his players in conference and believes they could make a run.

"They're doing the little things we ask of them: paying attention to the scouting report and making open shots. When we're on defense, they work to only give [opponents] one shot."

MCC will have to hope that effort shines through on Wednesday. Tip off against Temple is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the Highlands.

