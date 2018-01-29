Lady Bears Wallace tabbed espnW player of the week

After traveling to Kansas for the Big 12-SEC Challenge, Texas A&M returns to league play Tuesday night with an 8:00 p.m. tilt against Arkansas inside Reed Arena.More >>
"We're one game out of first place, so we don't have too much pressure that we dropped two last week," said head coach Ricky Rhodes, "We beat Temple on Wednesday and we're right back in it."More >>
Baylor women’s basketball senior Kristy Wallace was selected espnW National Player of the Week on Monday afternoon after playing a leading role in the Lady Bears’ 2-0 week.More >>
Baylor baseball sophomore catcher Shea Langeliers was named a second-team preseason All-American by Baseball America, the publication announced Monday.More >>
