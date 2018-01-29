Walmart rolls out 'Scan and Go' testing to select CTX stores

Walmart's new Scan and Go tool has hit a few Central Texas stores.

The store said that the system, which allows customers to scan and bag items while they shop and pay on their phones has expanded to stores in 33 states in the U.S.

The app can be downloaded for both iPhone and Android and it stores credit/debit information. When customers are finished, they can exit the using the Mobile Express lane.

You can use this service at these locations:

600 Hewitt Drive, Waco, TX

2720 E. Highway 190, Copperas Cove, TX

