City of Killeen collecting and disposing of unwanted household chemicals

The Central Texas Council of Governments is setting up a collection site in Killeen for residents to bring and properly dispose of unwanted household chemicals.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Killeen Special Events Center of W.S. Young Dr.

Accepted materials include automobile liquids, cleaning products, and other household chemicals. Materials that will not be accepted include ammunition, medical waste, and compressed gas cylinders.

For more information and a complete list of accepted and not accepted materials visit killeentexas.gov/hhw.

