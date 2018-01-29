Temple Fire & Rescue holds annual ham and bean bake for charity - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Temple Fire & Rescue holds annual ham and bean bake for charity

By Adam Schindler, Photographer
Connect
(Source: Temple Fire Department) (Source: Temple Fire Department)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

Temple Fire & Rescue is holding a ham and bean bake for the third year in a row. This all you can eat meal only costs $5 and includes ham, beans, cornbread and a drink.  

The event will be held on Feb. 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Central Fire Station on N. 3rd st.  

Food and drinks will be provided by H-E-B and the Cotton Patch Restaurant. All proceeds will be going to the United Way of Central Texas   

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly