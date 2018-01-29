Bryan police K9 retires after nine years of service

A Bryan Police Department K9 has officially retired.

K9 Kohn has retired after nine years of service with Bryan police.

"The decision and opportunity to become a K9 handler has been one of the best decisions I have ever made," said Sgt. C. Hanks, Kohn's handler.

Kohn has tracked "violent" felons, located evidence, sniffed out illegal drugs and worked with a tactical team.

Kohn is retiring in good health. His retirement celebration is in the works.

