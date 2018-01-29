Waco planning organization requests input from community about transportation needs

The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization is asking for the community's input to find out whether it's meeting the need of all residents.

The group wants to receive suggestions from riders about ways to make the transportation system better. In addition, it wants to hear from nonriders about their reasons for not using the system.

McLennan County residents can voice their opinion through a survey and a public workshop on Thursday, Feb. 1 at the Waco Transit Office Building.

