National Weather Service offers storm spotter training

The National Weather Service's Fort Worth office is offering free SKYWARN storm spotter classes.

The SKYWARN classes are designed to educate the public on severe weather safety and how to be prepared for it. It also provides information on how to identify an oncoming event and how to properly report it.

The class is one of 46 classes the NWS plans to hold from January through March of 2018 as part of their severe weather preparedness campaign.

The class will be held on Feb 3, 2018 form 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the McLennan County Emergency Services Education Center in Waco.

The class is free to the public and pre-registration is not required.

For more information visit the Fort Worth website at http://www.weather.gov/fortworth.

Copyright: 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.