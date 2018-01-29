Four children found unattended while police serve search warrant - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Four children found unattended while police serve search warrant

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

Four children were found unattended while police served a search warrant. 

Temple police and SWAT were conducting an evidentiary search warrant in the 500 block of South 16th Street on Jan. 26. Marijuana, counterfeit money and several firearms were seized in the search. 

Four children, ages 1, 2, 6 and 8, were found unattended. CPS was called to handle the children's welfare. No arrests were made at the time of the search. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

