Four children found unattended while police serve search warrant

Four children were found unattended while police served a search warrant.

Temple police and SWAT were conducting an evidentiary search warrant in the 500 block of South 16th Street on Jan. 26. Marijuana, counterfeit money and several firearms were seized in the search.

Four children, ages 1, 2, 6 and 8, were found unattended. CPS was called to handle the children's welfare. No arrests were made at the time of the search.

The investigation is ongoing.

