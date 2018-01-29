Baylor men look to stop OU's Young

"No one's really been able to do that well," said Scott Drew with a laugh. The topic -- how to stop Oklahoma's super freshman point guard Trae Young.

The Norman native is leading all of division one basketball in points and assists, but the worst part about the Sooners is that Young isn't their only weapon.

"The other teammates are more than capable," said Drew, "You can't just concentrate on him. You have to do a good job on the other four guys as well."

Baylor needs this win -- last game's loss to Florida doesn't hurt their conference standings, but Baylor knows 2-6 isn't where they want to be; even if they've been in a worse position before.

"We have two games before we worry," joked Drew.

Coach was referring to the 2014 Bears who started 2-8 in the Big 12 before catching fire and making it to the Big 12 tournament title game before getting bounced in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament.

Still, that team had five players who are now on NBA rosters. This club, is having a difficult time just scoring the basketball. The Bears have only broken the 70 point mark in three of their conference contests.

Fans can take solace in close losses to teams like TCU, West Virginia, and Kansas, but the players are refusing to acknowledge those games.

"There's no moral victories," said Bears big man Jo Acuil, "It's the Big 12 you got to be competitive you can't go out there and say, 'oh we competed and we lost,' that doesn't matter."

As for Baylor's offensive woes, Acuil says the team is taking a grind it out approach.

"Everybody goes through this, we're just going through it now. We have to just focus on the next game."

The next game should be a doozy, Oklahoma is fresh off an upset by Alabama, so they will be prepared for a conference contest. Tip off is scheduled for 8 p.m. Tuesday in Norman.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.