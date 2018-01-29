200 mph train is coming to Dallas

The developers of the Texas Bullet Train have announced their plans to build a passenger station in Dallas.

The new station will allow passengers to travel from Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes at 200 mph.

Officials say the new station will help boost the economy and bring new residents and businesses the recently converted Cedar neighborhoods. Officials also say the construction of the railroad will create 10,000 jobs and another 1,500 once operations begin.

Texas Central and has made a deal to build the station on 60 acres just south of the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center. Preliminary designs show a multi-level station that stands between Austin Street and South River Boulevard.

Texas Central has not yet released a time frame of when construction of the railroad and station will begin.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.