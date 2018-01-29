Cru WBB claims player of the week

UConn continues to lead the way in The Associated Press women's basketball poll. The Huskies (20-0) are once again the unanimous No. 1 team, receiving all 32 votes from the national media panel Monday.More >>
Baylor soccer picked up an instant boost of experience to its backline, adding Kentucky junior transfer Danielle Hayden to its 2018 roster, announced Monday by head coach Paul Jobson.More >>
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball player Kendall Rollins has been named American Southwest Conference West Division Co-Player of the Week for the week ending January 28th.More >>
The No. 7 Texas A&M men’s tennis team cruised through matches against LSU and Cal Poly Sunday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center in College Station, Texas to secure their place at the ITA Indoor Team National Championships next month in Seattle, Wash.More >>
