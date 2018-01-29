Central Texas sheriff 'thanks' drug dealers for money received in drug bust

A Central Texas sheriff is thanking drug dealers for money.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody tweeted the thank you Monday. The drug bust performed by WCSO found $72,000 and narcotics, marijuana and other paraphernalia.

"Thanks for the money, drug dealers," tweeted Chody. "Maybe we will get new vehicles or equipment to help us combat drug-related crimes in WilCo. #NotInOurCounty bahaha!"

