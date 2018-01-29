Motion to recuse judge on Twin Peaks trials denied - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Motion to recuse judge on Twin Peaks trials denied

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Burton Bergman (Source: McLennan County Jail) Burton Bergman (Source: McLennan County Jail)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

A motion to recuse the judge on the Twin Peaks trial has been denied. 

A judge denied a motion filed to recuse Judge Ralph Strother from the two Twin Peaks trials of Billy McRee and Jorge Salinas. Strother was recused from the first trial

The trial for Burton Bergman originally scheduled for January has been postponed until July 23. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly