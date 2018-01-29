City holds 'Fishing in the Park' event for families

The City of Copperas Cove is hosting its annual Fishing in the Park event on Saturday, Feb. 17. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the City Park Pond of West Avenue B in Copperas Cove.

The local Parks and Recreations staff will have some fishing gear available for use, but they ask that participants bring gear if they have it. Available gear is limited, and it is first come first serve.

Texas Parks and Wildlife regulations will apply. All participants over the age of 18 are required to have a fishing license and a 5 trout limit per person.

For more information contact the Parks and Recreations office.

