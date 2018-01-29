Killeen Animal Services holds low-cost pet vaccination clinic - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Killeen Animal Services holds low-cost pet vaccination clinic

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
The Killeen Animal Services is holding a low-cost pet vaccination clinic on Jan. 29. 

Dogs and cats can get annual vaccinations for $20 and individual rabies shots will be available for only $5. 

Distemper and Parvo dog vaccinations will be available for $15 and kennel cough for $10. 

The clinic is also offering $15 feline leukemia shots. 

Flea and heartworm preventatives are also available.

The clinic will be held at the Killeen Special Events Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

