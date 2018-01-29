Killeen Animal Services holds low-cost pet vaccination clinic

The Killeen Animal Services is holding a low-cost pet vaccination clinic on Jan. 29.

Dogs and cats can get annual vaccinations for $20 and individual rabies shots will be available for only $5.

Distemper and Parvo dog vaccinations will be available for $15 and kennel cough for $10.

The clinic is also offering $15 feline leukemia shots.

Flea and heartworm preventatives are also available.

The clinic will be held at the Killeen Special Events Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

