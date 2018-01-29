Waco-based retailer investigated by BBB after complaints of not delivering orders

The BBB attempted to order this camo leather wallet but never received it. (Source: The Better Business Bureau)

The BBB was sent this bracelet instead of a camo leather wallet two months after placing the order. (Source: The Better Business Bureau)

The BBB provided this map of consumer complaints against All Things Country, LLC. (Source: The Better Business Bureau)

A Waco-based online retailer is being investigated by the Better Business Bureau after the agency received hundreds of complaints nationwide.

Within the last three years, All Things Country, LLC has received 477 complaints from consumers in 46 states and Canada from customers who say the retailer took their money and never delivered the merchandise they purchased.

The BBB said over half the complaints were made in the last 12 months.

The online retailer, which offers a variety of western themed merchandise, has over 159 consumer complaints that have gone unanswered.

In October, the BBB placed an order for a Camo Leather Realtree Wallet for $43.30. The agency was sent a confirmation email stating "Your order will be processed and shipped out within 6-10 business days."

Two months later, the BBB received an update indicating the purchased item has been shipped.

The BBB said several days later they received a package from All Things Country that contained a $20 Bronze and Silver 12 Gauge Shotgun Stretch Bracelet with a tag labeled "Costume Jewelry Made in China."

When the agency attempted to call the retailer to ask for a refund, they discovered the listed phone number was no longer a working number.

The BBB suggests customers that have not received products or a refund from All Things Country to consider disputing the charge with their credit card companies.

