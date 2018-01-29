Hewitt police search for two women involved in gift card theft

Police said the two suspects left the scene in this vehicle (Source: Hewitt Police Department)

Police said the second suspect used the same gift card to get $1,000 in cash from cashiers. (Source: Hewitt Police Department)

Police said the first suspect told the cashier to load $2,000 on a gift card. (Source: Hewitt Police Department)

Hewitt police are searching for two women they say are involved in a gift card theft.

On Jan. 18, around 7 p.m., police said the two women stole from the Walmart located at 733 Sun Valley Boulevard.

Walmart Loss Prevention personnel told police a woman approached an open register and told the cashier the manager gave her permission to load $2,000 on a gift card.

She told the cashier what codes to put in the register, and walked out of the store without paying for the loaded gift card.

The woman then got into a small red-4door passenger vehicle in the parking lot.

About one minute later, a second suspect left the same vehicle, walked across the parking lot and into the Walmart.

The second woman went to the service desk with the gift card the first suspect loaded and asked for $1,000 cash to be taken off the gift card.

The cashier ran the card and gave the suspect $1,000. The suspect then left the store and returned to the vehicle.

The two women then left the location.

Hewitt police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 254-666-6272.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.