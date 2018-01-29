Parts of I-35 blocked as crews repair 'large hole' - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Parts of I-35 blocked as crews repair 'large hole'

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Texas Department of Transportation will be repairing a large hole in the middle southbound lane of Interstate 35, Waco Police said. 

The large hole is near Buzzard Billy's in Waco. 

Police ask drivers to use caution when driving near the area and to expect minor delays. 

