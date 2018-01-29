Two suspects steal pizza delivery driver's vehicle

A pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday night.

Waco police said the Domino's Pizza driver was attempting to make a delivery in the 900 block of Calumet Ave. around 11 p.m.

When the driver got out of this truck, two people in ski masks approached him. One pointed a pistol at the driver, then the two jumped into the victim's truck and sped off, police said.

The vehicle was soon spotted and stopped by a deputy in the South Terrace area.

The two suspects, Ashley Leann Hall, 19, and Latrent Lujan, 20, were arrested for aggravated robbery. Lujan was also charged with possession of marijuana.

