Woman killed after being ejected from vehicle

A 37-year-old woman was killed after she was ejected from her car on Highway 6, Falls County Officials said.

Around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, the woman, from Franklin, was driving near County Road 119 when her vehicle rolled over, ejecting her from the car.

Officials said no other occupants were in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

No other details were immediately released.

