Woman taken to the hospital with significant injuries after being hit by car

The Waco Police Department said a woman was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Sunday evening.

Police said the woman was crossing Valley Mills Dr. from the shopping center by Planet Fitness just before 7 p.m. when she was hit by a 2002 Camero driven by a 16-year-old.

The woman was identified as 42-year-old Veronica Cabarrubia.

Cabarrubia was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest with significant injuries.

The officer on scene said she was in the ICU in stable condition.

Valley Mills Drive was shut down from Franklin Avenue to Waco Drive due to the accident.

No other information was provided.

