Woman taken to the hospital after being hit by car

The Waco Police Department said a woman was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Sunday evening.

Police said the woman was crossing Valley Mills Dr. from the shopping center by Planet Fitness just before 7 p.m. when she was hit by the car.

The woman was taken to Baylor Scott and White- Hillcrest.

The officer on scene said she was in the ICU in stable condition.

Valley Mills Dr. was shut down from Franklin Ave. to Waco Dr. due to the accident.

No other information was provided.

