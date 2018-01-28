Emergency crews responded to car accident involving 7 people in Chilton

The Texas Department of Public Safety said they responded to a car accident involving seven people in Chilton on Sunday night.

The accident happened on state highway 7 and Texas 7 Business.

There were only none life-threatening injuries reported.

The Lott Police Department, Chilton Fire Department, and Falls County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

