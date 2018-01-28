A&M golfers open spring season in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. – Making their return to competition following the winter break, the third-ranked Texas A&M men's golf team tees off the spring season at the Arizona Intercollegiate Monday morning.

The event will open with the teams hitting the par-72, 7,283-yard Sewailo Golf Club for 36 holes beginning with a shotgun start at 9:15 a.m. (CT) Monday. The event wraps up on Tuesday with the final 18 holes.

“This is always an exciting time of year and we are eager to kick off the spring season in Tucson," Texas A&M head coach J.T. Higgins said. “Sewailo is a terrific course and we will face some outstanding competition this week. The weather is going to be warm, sunny and breezy so it should be a fun but challenging test for the team. Mostly, we would just like to continue to build on the success from the fall, compete well and put ourselves in a position to win another tournament.”

After a fourth-place showing in the last year’s Intercollegiate, the Aggies join host Arizona in this year’s 18-team field. The field includes seven teams receiving votes in the latest edition of the Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll: Texas A&M (3), Baylor (6), California (13), Santa Clara (28), BYU (29), San Diego State (38) and St. Mary’s (45). The remaining 10 teams include Denver, Iowa State, Louisiana Tech, Loyola Marymount, New Mexico, New Mexico State, South Dakota State, UTEP, UTSA and Washington.

Looking to tie a program record with their fourth team victory of the season, the five-man A&M lineup is led by junior Chandler Phillips, the Aggies’ stroke leader on the season and winner of September’s Badger Invitational. Senior Andrew Paysse and sophomore Josh Gliege make their fifth starts of the season. Gilege and Paysse both have two top-10 finishes in the four events of the fall season. Additionally, freshman Walker Lee will be making his second appearance while sophomore Dan Erickson makes his first start of the season.

Separate from the main competition, there will also be individual participants playing at Randolph North Golf Course in Tucson. These rounds begin on Sunday with Kavan Eubank, Max Miller and Reese Ramsey representing Texas A&M.