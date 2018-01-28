Lady Bears survive scare at WVU - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Lady Bears survive scare at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) - Kristy Wallace scored 25 points and third-ranked Baylor rallied in the second half to beat No. 20 West Virginia 83-72 on Sunday.

The Lady Bears (19-1, 9-0 Big 12) trailed 37-28 midway through the second quarter and were down 47-41 at halftime. Wallace and Kalani Brown led Baylor on a 10-2 scoring run to open the second half.

Baylor finished the game shooting 35 of 65 (54 percent) from the field. WVU (17-5, 5-5) started out impressively, but made just 2 of 13 in the fourth quarter. The Lady Bears outrebounded the Mountaineers 41-25.

Brown put up her third straight double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Natalie Chou came back from three straight scoreless games to add 13 points. Dekeiya Cohen also had 13.

Naomi Davenport led the game with 27 points for West Virginia. Teana Muldrow added 21 points and Chania Ray had 12.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor has dominated its three-game stretch of Big 12 ranked opponents so far, crushing No. 6 Texas and coming back to beat No. 20 West Virginia. The Lady Bears will continue with a home game with No. 19 Oklahoma State.

After being ranked as high as ninth, West Virginia has lost four of their last eight games since New Year's Day.

UP NEXT

Baylor: Returns home to host No. 19 Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

West Virginia: Has a few days off before heading to Oklahoma on Saturday.

