Lady Bears survive scare at WVU

The No. 7 Texas A&M men’s tennis team cruised through matches against LSU and Cal Poly Sunday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center in College Station, Texas to secure their place at the ITA Indoor Team National Championships next month in Seattle, Wash.More >>
Making their return to competition following the winter break, the third-ranked Texas A&M men's golf team tees off the spring season at the Arizona Intercollegiate Monday morning.More >>
No. 15 Texas A&M picked up their third straight win, defeating Vanderbilt 91-67 at Memorial Gym on Sunday. Chennedy Carter led the Aggies with 28 points. Texas A&M (17-5, 6-2) had four players score in double figures for the third time in four games, led by Carter, who has scored 20+ points in all six of her road games.More >>
Kristy Wallace scored 25 points and third-ranked Baylor rallied in the second half to beat No. 20 West Virginia 83-72 on Sunday.More >>
It was a tough day on the road for the McLennan basketball teams as both squads fell to their counterparts from Collin College.More >>
