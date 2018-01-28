Benefit to be held for family of 6-year-old who died days after - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Benefit to be held for family of 6-year-old who died days after being ejected from car

A benefit will be held for the family of the 6-year-old who died days later after being ejected from the car during an accident. 

The benefit will take place on Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Valley Mills Boy Scout Park. 

There will be live music starting at 10 a.m. 

Food plates will be available and raffles will be held all day.  

