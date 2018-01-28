Police responded to incident at shopping center in Harker Heights

The Harker Heights Police Department said they responded to a report of an armed person at a shopping center last night.

The incident occurred at the Market Heights shopping center located at 201 E Central Texas Expy.

When officers arrived they encountered a man in an apparent mental health crisis.

The man was detained and no weapons were found on him.

The man was taken to Baylor Scott and White for additional evaluation.

No one was injured.

