Woman dies, man sent to hospital after two-vehicle crash

A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Hill County.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. David Roberts confirmed investigators are working a deadly crash on FM 2114 near the Hill and McLennan County line.

Roberts said a woman died and a man was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter. His condition is unknown.

Two people involved in the crash fled the scene on foot. Investigators currently have them in custody.

No further details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

