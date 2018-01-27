Authorities identify woman who died after two-vehicle crash in Hill County

Authorities have identified the 60-year-old woman who died after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Hill County.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. David Roberts said the accident occurred on FM 2114 about half a mile west of the City of West around 6:50 p.m.

A 2012 Ford Mustang was traveling eastbound behind a 2000 Ford Ranger pickup.

The Mustang struck the rear of the Ranger.

The Ranger was forced off the roadway and rolled over.

The driver of the Mustang was 46-year-old Amanda Bradford of Kennedale and the passenger was 48-year-old Tony Looper of White Settlement.

Both Bradford and Looper fled the scene on foot and were later found and taken into custody.

The driver of the Ranger was 56-year-old Stephen Weinberger of West. Weinberger was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Hillcrest for incapacitating injuries.

The passenger of the Ranger who died was 60-year-old Patsy Barnes of Dale.

Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene by J.P. Martis Ward.

This crash is still under investigation.

